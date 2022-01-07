UrduPoint.com

CSTO Peacekeepers In Kazakhstan Can Use Weapons If Attacked - CSTO Secretary General

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 07, 2022 | 12:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2022) The peacekeeping forces of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) in Kazakhstan have the right to use weapons in the event of an attack by an armed group, Secretary General of the organization Stanislav Zas told Sputnik on Thursday.

"Yes, in this case weapons will be used. The military personnel of the collective peacekeeping forces have this right," Zas said in response to a question about what would happen if armed militants attacked a facility guarded by the peacekeepers.

