CSTO Peacekeepers in Kazakhstan Not Involved in Combat - Russian Defense Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Under the agreement with the Kazakh authorities, the CSTO peacekeepers are not involved in combat activities to enforce law and order in Kazakhstan and are tasked with protecting important facilities and strategic infrastructure, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2022) Under the agreement with the Kazakh authorities, the CSTO peacekeepers are not involved in combat activities to enforce law and order in Kazakhstan and are tasked with protecting important facilities and strategic infrastructure, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

"According to the agreement with the Kazakh side, the military personnel of the CSTO collective peacekeeping forces are not involved in operational and combat activities of local law enforcement agencies and army units to establish law and order in the country," the ministry said in a statement.

The duties of the CSTO peacekeepers in Kazakhstan include the protection of important facilities, airfields, and other key infrastructure, according to the statement.

Additionally, the peacekeepers will prevent the penetration of armed gangs from other countries, Telegram channel close to the Belarusian president's press service reported following the conversation between the Russian, Belarusian and Armenian leaders.