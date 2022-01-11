CSTO Peacekeepers Organizing Exit of Forces From Kazakhstan to Permanent Deployment Sites

(@FahadShabbir)

After completing their tasks, the peacekeepers of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) will organize, in cooperation with Kazakhstan, the return of forces to their permanent deployment points, Col. Gen. Andrei Serdyukov, the commander of the CSTO collective peacekeeping forces, said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2022) After completing their tasks, the peacekeepers of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) will organize, in cooperation with Kazakhstan, the return of forces to their permanent deployment points, Col. Gen. Andrei Serdyukov, the commander of the CSTO collective peacekeeping forces, said.

"After completing the tasks by the CSTO peacekeeping forces, in cooperation with the Kazakh side, the return of peacekeeping units with equipment to the points of permanent deployment by military transport aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces will be organized," he said.

The collective peacekeeping forces of the CSTO continue to protect important state, military and socially significant facilities in Kazakhstan, he added.