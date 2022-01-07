CSTO Peacekeepers to Carry Out Protective, Security Functions in Kazakhstan - Presidency

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2022) Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) peacekeepers will carry out protective and security functions in Kazakhstan gripped by unrest, the presidential administration said on Thursday.

"The mission is peacekeeping. The CSTO soldiers are not taking part in military activities... The CSTO peacekeepers will carry out protective and security functions," the first deputy chief of the presidential administration, Dauren Abayev, told the country's Khabar 24 broadcaster.