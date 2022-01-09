CSTO Peacekeepers to Continue Work in Kazakhstan Until Situation Normalizes - Chief

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2022) Peacekeepers of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) will continue their work in Kazakhstan until the situation in the country, recently shaken by violent protests, normalizes, the head of the CSTO mission in Kazakhstan, Col. Gen.

Andrey Serdyukov, said Sunday.

"CSTO peacekeeping contingent will continue their work until the situation in the country is fully stabilized," Serdyukov told a briefing.

CSTO peacekeepers have all arrived in Kazakhstan and are guarding critically important facilities in the city of Almaty and nearby regions, Serdyukov said.