CSTO Peacekeepers Will Conduct Exercises on Tasks of Post-Conflict Settlement in 2022

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2022) The peacekeepers of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) will hold the Indestructible Brotherhood exercises in 2022 to work out the tasks of post-conflict settlement in the crisis zone, the joint headquarters of the organization said.

"At the final stage of the operational-strategic exercise Combat Brotherhood-2022 in the Kyrgyz Republic, it is planned to conduct a command-staff exercise Indestructible Brotherhood-2022 with the CSTO peacekeeping forces, during which the tasks of post-conflict settlement in the crisis zone and the conduct of a peacekeeping operation will be worked out," the statement says.

It is noted that the organization and holding of these events is carried out in accordance with the regulation on the procedure for preparing and conducting joint exercises in the CSTO format, approved by the decision of the CSTO Collective Security Council dated November 28, 2019.