CSTO Peacekeeping Mission Ending In Phases - Secretary General

Umer Jamshaid Published January 13, 2022 | 01:30 PM

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2022) The ongoing peacekeeping mission of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) in Kazakhstan is ending in phases as requested by the Central Asian country, CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas said on Thursday.

"The CSTO peacekeeping operation, carried out on the territory of Kazakhstan at the request of the country's leadership, is ending in phases," Zas told reporters.

Ten days may be necessary for the withdrawal of forces to be completed, Zas mentioned.

"More than 2,000 peacekeepers and about 250 units of equipment were airlifted to the area of the operation by the aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces in almost non-stop regime. More than 108 aircraft flights were carried out," the CSTO secretary general said.

