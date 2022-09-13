UrduPoint.com

CSTO Permanent Council Holding Meeting On Armenian-Azerbaijani Escalation - Yerevan

Umer Jamshaid Published September 13, 2022 | 12:50 PM

CSTO Permanent Council Holding Meeting on Armenian-Azerbaijani Escalation - Yerevan

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2022) The Permanent Council of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) is currently holding a meeting on the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border at Yerevan's request, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Tuesday.

"At night, we held meetings of the Security Council and decided to apply to the CSTO. On the basis of this appeal, a meeting of the CSTO Permanent Council is now taking place," Pashinyan said.

Armenia has also appealed to Russia and the UN Security Council, Pashinyan added.

