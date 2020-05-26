CSTO Plans to Hold Large-Scale Military Drills in Tajikistan in 2021 - Secretary General

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2020) The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) nations plan to hold in 2021 large-scale military drills in Tajikistan to rehearse steps that should be taken when settling conflicts on the Tajik-Afghan border, CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas said on Tuesday.

"Next year, we plan to hold large-scale drills with the CSTO collective forces on the territory of Tajikistan, where we will practice actions during a border conflict," Zas told reporters, commenting on the current situation on the border.

The CSTO notes an increase in the activity of terror groups, including the Islamic State (banned in Russia), on the Tajik-Afghan border, Zas said. The CSTO is, therefore, making effort to boost security there, including politically, through inviting the United Nations and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe to engage.