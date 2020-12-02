CSTO Proposes Meeting of Representatives of CSTO, CIS, SCO, OSCE, NATO, EU

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2020) The leaders of the countries of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CST) propose to organize a meeting of CSTO, CIS, SCO, OSCE, NATO and EU authorized representatives to discuss the security strategies of the countries, the declaration of the CSTO Collective Security Council says.

"We proceed from the principle that the security of everyone is inseparably linked with the security of everyone else. It is this unifying approach that underlies the joint efforts of the CSTO countries aimed at creating a world free from dividing lines, conflicts, spheres of influence and zones with different levels of security," the document says.

"In this regard, we propose to organize a meeting of authorized representatives of the CSTO, the CIS, the SCO, the OSCE, NATO and the EU to discuss the security strategies adopted in these organizations as a first step towards the formation of an indivisible security space," it says.