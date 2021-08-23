CSTO Rapid Reaction Forces to Hold Drills in Kyrgyzstan From September 1-9 - Bishkek

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2021) The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Collective Rapid Reaction Forces will hold Rubezh-2021 drills from September 1-9 in Kyrgyzstan, Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Ruslan Kazakbaev said in an interview with Sputnik.

"CSTO cooperation envisions a number of collective measures, taking into consideration the situation in Afghanistan.

So, next month, from September 1-9, joint exercises of the CSTO Collective Rapid Reaction Forces, dubbed Rubezh-2021, will be held at the Edelweiss training ground in the Kyrgyz Republic," Kazakbaev said.

In addition, a series of military exercises will be held in Tajikistan, close to the Afghan border, including those aimed at practicing suppression of illegal armed groups, according to the Kyrgyz official.