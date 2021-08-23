CSTO Ready to Cooperate With NATO on Afghanistan - CSTO Secretary General

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2021) The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) is ready to cooperate with NATO over the situation in Afghanistan but the alliance has not expressed its readiness, CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas said on Monday.

"If we talk about interaction with NATO, we have long expressed our readiness to develop on all issues and threats that are urgent for our organizations, including Afghanistan," Zas told a press conference at the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency, adding that NATO member states "have not shown similar interest."