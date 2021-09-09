UrduPoint.com

CSTO Ready To Repel Any Threat Emanating From Afghanistan - Joint Staff Chief

Thu 09th September 2021



BALYKCHY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2021) The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) is ready to repel any possible threats emanating from Afghanistan, the new military exercises are aimed exactly at practicing the counterterrorism effort, CSTO Joint Staff Chief Anatoly Sidorov assured on Thursday.

"The whole world is currently worried about how the situation in Afghanistan and in its vicinity will develop. We all know that some member states of our organizations directly border Afghanistan ... I think we should be ready for any kind of developments.

Therefore, we set such a goal at the military drills, which are basically aimed at combating the terrorist threat. We do not forget about the problems on our member states' borders with Afghanistan. The situation is unstable there, but the CSTO is ready to repel any threat," Sidorov told reporters at the CSTO Rubezh-2021 drills in Kyrgyzstan.

The CSTO Joint Staff chief praised the servicemen for the "high level of training and coherence" that they showcased at the drills.

