MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2020) CSTO countries reaffirm their solidarity and support for UN Secretary General's call for an immediate and global ceasefire in all parts of the world in connection with the pandemic, the declaration adopted at the end of CSTO summit says.

"They confirm solidarity and support for the call of the UN Secretary General for an immediate and global ceasefire in all parts of the world in connection with the spread of a new type of coronavirus infection," the declaration says.