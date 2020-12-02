UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CSTO Reaffirms Support For UN Secretary General's Call For Immediate Global Ceasefire

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 07:20 PM

CSTO Reaffirms Support for UN Secretary General's Call for Immediate Global Ceasefire

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2020) CSTO countries reaffirm their solidarity and support for UN Secretary General's call for an immediate and global ceasefire in all parts of the world in connection with the pandemic, the declaration adopted at the end of CSTO summit says.

"They confirm solidarity and support for the call of the UN Secretary General for an immediate and global ceasefire in all parts of the world in connection with the spread of a new type of coronavirus infection," the declaration says.

Related Topics

World United Nations All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Behroze Sabzwari diagnosed with Covid-19

1 hour ago

Dubai Fitness Challenge 2020 draws to a close with ..

2 hours ago

Shahid Afridi leaves LPL due to a personal "emerg ..

2 hours ago

Wasim Akram is happy over clean-beach of Karachi

2 hours ago

Rs 43m Suri Jamia Masjid conservation project near ..

2 hours ago

Youth killed on road in sargodha

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.