CSTO Says Military Drills, Scheduled For Late October In Armenia, Are Postponed

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 04:19 PM

CSTO Says Military Drills, Scheduled for Late October in Armenia, Are Postponed

The military drills of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) that were expected to take place in Armenia in late October were postponed, and talks are now underway on a new venue and dates, CSTO press secretary Vladimir Zaynetdinov told Sputnik on Tuesday

The military drills of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) that were expected to take place in Armenia in late October were postponed, and talks are now underway on a new venue and dates, CSTO press secretary Vladimir Zaynetdinov told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"The CSTO Collective Rapid Reaction Force's drills Cooperation-2020 and drills of the CSTO armed forces' reconnaissance subunits, Search-2020, which were set to take place in the end of October on the Armenian territory, were postponed. CSTO member states discuss the venue and timeframe for the exercises," Zaynetdinov said.

