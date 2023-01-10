UrduPoint.com

CSTO Says Received Information From Armenia About Inappropriateness Of Drills In 2023

Faizan Hashmi Published January 10, 2023 | 03:20 PM

CSTO Says Received Information From Armenia About Inappropriateness of Drills in 2023

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2023) The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Joint Staff has received information from the Armenian Defense Ministry about the inappropriateness of drills with the CSTO peacekeeping forces in Armenia in 2023, Joint Staff spokesman Vladislav Shchegrikovich said on Tuesday.

Earlier in January, the Russian Defense Ministry said that the Russian army will hold nine international exercises this year, including a joint exercise of the CSTO peacekeeping contingents "Indestructible Brotherhood-2023" on the territory of Armenia. Earlier on Tuesday, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, commenting on the statement, said Yerevan had informed the CSTO that considers it inappropriate to host the organization's drills in the country this year.

"The CSTO Joint Staff received information from the Armenian Ministry of Defense about the inexpediency of holding an exercise with the CSTO peacekeeping forces in 2023 on the territory of Armenia," Shchegrikovich told reporters.

The CSTO Joint Staff is currently developing proposals on the possibility of holding such an exercise on the territory of other CSTO member states and clarifying the plan for joint training of command and control bodies and formations of forces and means of the CSTO collective security system for 2023, the spokesman added.

