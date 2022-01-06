UrduPoint.com

CSTO Says Secretary General Holds Phone Talks With Lukashenko, Tokayev

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 06, 2022 | 09:26 PM

The secretary-general of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), Stanislav Zas, held phone talks with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, CSTO Spokesman Vladimir Zainetdinov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2022) The secretary-general of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), Stanislav Zas, held phone talks with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, CSTO Spokesman Vladimir Zainetdinov said on Thursday.

"On January 6, 2022 CSTO Secretary-General Stanislav Zas held phone talks with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. The situation in Kazakhstan and the implementation of the Collective Security Council decision to dispatch the CSTO Collective Peacekeeping Forces for normalization of the situation in the country were discussed," Zainetdinov said.

Zainetdinov added that Tokayev had thanked the CSTO for provided assistance in overcoming the crisis and for dispatching peacekeeping forces to the republic.

