CSTO Says Secretary General Holds Talks With Kyrgyz, Tajik Security Councils' Heads

Faizan Hashmi Published September 16, 2022 | 11:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2022) Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Stanislav Zas held phone conversations with the heads of the Kyrgyz and Tajik security councils in connection with the escalation of the situation on the border of the two countries on Friday morning, the CSTO said.

"On September 16, 2022, CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas held telephone conversations with ... (the heads of the Kyrgyz and Tajik security councils) in connection with the sharp aggravation of the situation on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border, which occurred this morning," the CSTO wrote on Telegram.

The sides confirmed the need for an immediate ceasefire on the border and negotiations to find a peaceful resolution to the conflict, the organization added.

