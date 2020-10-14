CSTO Says Yerevan Did Not Address Bloc Over Reports Of Azeri Drone Strike

Yerevan has not addressed the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) over the reports of an Azeri drone hitting Armenian territory, the CSTO spokesman told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020)

The Armenian Health Ministry said earlier in the day that a teenager was injured in an attack by the Azeri drone.

"There have been no requests from Armenia so far," Vladimir Zainetdinov said.