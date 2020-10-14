UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CSTO Says Yerevan Did Not Address Bloc Over Reports Of Azeri Drone Strike

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 08:43 PM

CSTO Says Yerevan Did Not Address Bloc Over Reports Of Azeri Drone Strike

Yerevan has not addressed the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) over the reports of an Azeri drone hitting Armenian territory, the CSTO spokesman told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) Yerevan has not addressed the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) over the reports of an Azeri drone hitting Armenian territory, the CSTO spokesman told Sputnik.

The Armenian Health Ministry said earlier in the day that a teenager was injured in an attack by the Azeri drone.

"There have been no requests from Armenia so far," Vladimir Zainetdinov said.

Related Topics

Drone Injured Attack Yerevan Armenia Vladimir Putin From

Recent Stories

Notre Dame Hammer Attacker Sentenced by French Cou ..

2 minutes ago

CPWB protecting children from negative activities: ..

2 minutes ago

WHO warns global tuberculosis progress at risk ami ..

2 minutes ago

PTI announces drive against PPP in Sindh

5 minutes ago

EU Sanctions Over Navalny May Include New Embargo ..

5 minutes ago

EU Sanctions to Target FSB Chief Bortnikov, Other ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.