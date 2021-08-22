CSTO, SCO Summits to Focus on Security in Light of Situation in Afghanistan - Lavrov

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2021) The upcoming summits of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) will be devoted to ensuring the security of the member states given the developments in Afghanistan, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Sunday.

"Tomorrow's online CSTO summit, as well as the upcoming in-person CSTO and SCO summits in September, will largely be focused on ensuring the security of the participating countries in the context of the development of the situation in Afghanistan and around it," Lavrov said at a meeting with the United Russia party.