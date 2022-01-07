CSTO Secretary General Calls Full Support by All Member-States to Kazakhstan Important

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2022) The secretary-general of the Collective Security Treaty Organization, Stanislav Zas, told Sputnik on Thursday that all member-states supported the peacekeeping operation in Kazakhstan, and called it important.

"It is not about the number (of countries). This gesture means the readiness to support Kazakhstan. All member-states to the CSTO supported (Kazakhstan). It is important for us," Zas said in an interview.