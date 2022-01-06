UrduPoint.com

CSTO Secretary-General, Chairman Hold Discussion On CSTO Contingent's Transfer

Umer Jamshaid Published January 06, 2022 | 06:16 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2022) The secretary-general of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), Stanislav Zas, held a discussion with the acting organization's chairman, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, on transfer of CSTO contingent to Kazakhstan, the organization said on Thursday.

"On January 6, 2022, CSTO Secretary-General Stanislav Zas and the chairman of the CSTO Collective Security Council, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held a phone conversation," the message read.

Officials discussed the situation in Kazakhstan and the implementation of the Collective Security Council decision to dispatch the CSTO peacekeeping forces to normalize the situation in the republic and to maintain security.

