CSTO Secretary General Expresses Serious Concern Over Escalation in Nagorno-Karabakh

(@FahadShabbir)

The secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), Stanislav Zas, is very concerned over the Armenian-Azerbaijani escalation in Nagorno-Karabakh, his spokesman Vladimir Zainetdinov said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2020) The secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), Stanislav Zas, is very concerned over the Armenian-Azerbaijani escalation in Nagorno-Karabakh, his spokesman Vladimir Zainetdinov said Monday.

"CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas is very concerned and worried about the resumption of the armed conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh, which happened on September 27 and resulted in fatalities and injuries on both sides, among civilians, too," the secretary general was quoted as saying.

Zas is calling on both sides to launch a ceasefire and resume talks.

Armenia is a CSTO member, while Azerbaijan used to be one.