CSTO Secretary General Informs UN, OSCE, SCO About Situation In Kazakhstan - Spokesperson

Sumaira FH Published January 07, 2022 | 01:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2022) The Secretary-General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), Stanislav Zas, has already informed the United Nations, the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) about the peacekeeping operation in Kazakhstan, a CSTO spokesperson said.

"Stanislav Zas has sent a letter addressed to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres," CSTO Press Secretary Vladimir Zaynetdinov said, specifying that the letter explains the need for a peacekeeping operation in Kazakhstan taking into account the threat to the country's national security and sovereignty.

According to the CSTO spokesperson, the letter was sent out on Thursday.

Zaynetdinov added that similar letters were sent to OSCE Secretary General Helga Maria Schmid and SCO Secretary-General Vladimir Norov.

