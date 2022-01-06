CSTO Secretary General Says Advance Team of CSTO Peacekeeping Forces Already in Kazakhstan

The secretary-general of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), Stanislav Zas, told Sputnik on Thursday that the advance team of the Russian contingent of CSTO peacekeeping forces had already arrived to Kazakhstan and started fulfilling tasks

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2022) The secretary-general of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), Stanislav Zas, told Sputnik on Thursday that the advance team of the Russian contingent of CSTO peacekeeping forces had already arrived to Kazakhstan and started fulfilling tasks.

"Routinely, all our (member) states with their divisions have expressed their readiness to participate (in peacekeeping operation in Kazakhstan), and the transfer of forces has already begun. The advance team of the Russian part of the peacekeeping contingent is already in Kazakhstan and has begun fulfilling assigned tasks," Zas said.

He added that the first echelon of the Belarusian CSTO peacekeeping forces has also been dispatched to Kazakhstan and will arrive to the republic in two-three hours.

The transfer of all CSTO peacekeeping forces to the republic should be completed by Friday, the secretary-general concluded.