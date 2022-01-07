UrduPoint.com

CSTO Secretary General Says CSTO's Motivation In Kazakh Operation To Help Kazakhstan

Umer Jamshaid Published January 07, 2022 | 12:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2022) The secretary-general of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), Stanislav Zas, told Sputnik on Thursday that the CSTO Collective Security Council's motivation in sending peacekeeping forces to Kazakhstan is to assist the republic while other speculations are nonsense.

"I am repeating myself that the sincere desire of all our countries is to really help Kazakhstan in this difficult situation, to support our ally in this difficult time," Zas said in an interview.

Zas added that speculations "about some kind of invasion ... even about agreed 'occupation' are ... a complete nonsense."

