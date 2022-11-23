CSTO Secretary General Says NATO Support to Ukraine May Expand Conflict

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2022) CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas said on Wednesday that NATO's support to Kiev may cause an expansion and escalation of the conflict because of other countries' participation in it.

"A large-scale support for Ukraine by the North Atlantic Alliance and other states poses a threat of expansion of the conflict, including through the involvement of other states," Zas said at a CSTO meeting in Yerevan.

The secretary general also said that NATO member states were increasing military contingents in Eastern Europe, improving military infrastructure, approaching the western borders of the CSTO area of responsibility, adding that it "creates additional challenges, including for the CSTO.

Since Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24, Western countries have been providing Kiev with humanitarian, military, and financial aid. Moscow has denounced the flow of weapons to Ukraine from its Western allies, saying it adds fuel to the fire and warning that any arms shipments on Ukrainian territory would be "legitimate targets" for the Russian forces.