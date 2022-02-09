CSTO Secretary General Says No Direct Threat of Taliban Expansion Into Neighboring States

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2022) The member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) are not currently facing a direct threat of military expansion by the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) despite Afghanistan remaining the source of regional instability, CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas said on Wednesday.

"Afghanistan appears to be a long-running hotbed of instability. Indeed, we see that currently there is no direct threat of military expansion by the Taliban into the territory of neighboring states, including our member, Tajikistan," Zas told the Valdai Discussion Club.

He noted that the other dangers emanating from the country persist, including terrorist threats and drug trafficking.

Zas indicated that against the backdrop of socio-economic crisis and humanitarian collapse unfolding in Afghanistan, these threats attain a growing relevance, as enlisting in armed militias, terrorist organizations and drug trafficking become one of the means for people's survival.

"We bear this in mind and intend to continue paying utmost attention to strengthening the Tajik-Afghan border as well as ensuring security of our southern borders," Zas added.

The Taliban's swift ascension to power in Afghanistan occurred in mid-August, triggering an economic distress and food shortages that push the country to the brink of a humanitarian crisis. Thousands of Afghans fled the country fearful of the Taliban and widespread violation of human rights.

According to the UN estimates, around half of the country's population needs humanitarian assistance, twice as many as in 2020, with about 22 million people facing acute food insecurity. The UN predicts that up to 97% of Afghans may slide below the poverty line by the middle of this year.