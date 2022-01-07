CSTO Secretary General Says Peacekeepers' Presence in Kazakhstan Depends on Situation

The secretary-general of the Collective Security Treaty Organization, Stanislav Zas, told Sputnik on Thursday that the term of presence of the CSTO peacekeeping forces in Kazakhstan would depend on the situation's development and on the republic authorities' decision

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2022) The secretary-general of the Collective Security Treaty Organization, Stanislav Zas, told Sputnik on Thursday that the term of presence of the CSTO peacekeeping forces in Kazakhstan would depend on the situation's development and on the republic authorities' decision.

"We expect that the period will be short.

It sounds like 'for a short period' in the decision of the Collective Security Council. What kind of short period, for several days or several weeks, it will depend of the development of the situation in Kazakhstan and, of course, on the position of the Kazakh leadership," Zas said in an interview.

Zas added that the CSTO Peacekeeping Forces will return home as soon as the Kazakh leadership makes the decision that the situation in the republic is stable and under control of country's security services.