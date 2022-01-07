UrduPoint.com

CSTO Secretary General Says Situation In Kazakhstan Already Changing To Better

Umer Jamshaid Published January 07, 2022 | 01:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2022) The secretary-general of the Collective Security Treaty Organization, Stanislav Zas, told Sputnik on Thursday that the situation in Kazakhstan was already changing to the better, but Kazakh colleagues needed some help as the situation was still difficult.

"The situation is difficult, but it is already possible to draw a cautious conclusion based on the events that took place (last) night and this afternoon ... Some changes to the better are already evident.

As a result, we hope this trend will strengthen," Zas said in an interview.

Answering the question whether the CSTO dispatching Collective Peacekeeping Forces to the republic affected these changes, Zas responded that they hope it was the reason.

"I would like to think that these are due to the help of the CSTO as well. Right now Kazakh security forces are managing (the situation). It is hard for them, of course, so they need some help," Zas concluded.

