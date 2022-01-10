CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas to Fly to Kazakhstan on Tuesday

Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Stanislav Zas has said that he would fly to Kazakhstan on Tuesday to study the situation in the country amid the nationwide protests caused by a twofold rise in gas prices

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2022) Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Stanislav Zas has said that he would fly to Kazakhstan on Tuesday to study the situation in the country amid the nationwide protests caused by a twofold rise in gas prices.

"To study the state of affairs on the spot, to meet with the commander, the leadership of the Republic of Kazakhstan, I will fly to Kazakhstan tomorrow in agreement with the president of Kazakhstan," Zas said during an extraordinary session of the CSTO Collective Security Council on Monday.

He added that the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), and the UN Security Council had been informed about the mission of CSTO peacekeepers in Kazakhstan.

"The members of the UN Security Council were informed about the decision to conduct a peacekeeping operation on the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan through the UN Secretary General. I also informed the OSCE and SCO Secretaries General," he said.