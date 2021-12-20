UrduPoint.com

CSTO Secretary General To Visit Armenian, Meet With Prime Minister, Military Leadership

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 20th December 2021 | 08:29 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2021) Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Secretary General Stanislav Zas is set to visit Armenia on December 21-23 to meet with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Armenian military authorities, the security alliance's press office said Monday.

"On December 21-23, the Collective Security Treaty Organization Secretary General Stanislav Zas will visit the Republic of Armenia to meet with the highest political and defense establishments of the country and discuss the situation in the CSTO area of responsibility," CSTO's press service stated.

The sides will also discuss CSTO priority activities during the Republic of Armenia's presidency.

Stanislav Zas is expected to meet Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, Defense Minister Suren Papikyan, and Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan.

Armenia is set to assume the CSTO presidency in 2022.

