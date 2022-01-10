UrduPoint.com

CSTO Secretary General To Visit Kazakhstan From January 11-13, Meet With Tokayev

Published January 10, 2022

During his working visit to Kazakhstan on January 11-13, CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas will discuss with the country's leadership, including President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, measures to normalize the situation, CSTO spokesman Vladimir Zainetdinov told reporters on Monday.

"During the meetings, it is expected that the situation in the Republic of Kazakhstan and measures for normalization in the country will be discussed," he said

"During the trip, meetings are planned with the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Deputy Prime Minister , Minister of Foreign Affairs Mukhtar Tleuberdi, Assistant to the President , Secretary of the Security Council Asset Issekeshev and First Deputy Minister of Defense , Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Lt.

Gen. Marat Khusainov," CSTO press service said.

Zas will also visit Almaty, "where he will meet with the commander of the CSTO Collective Peacekeeping Forces Col. Gen. Andrey Serdyukov, familiarize himself with the situation in the city, visit the command post and the deployment points of the CSTO," the CSTO said.

