CSTO Secretary General Visiting Kazakhstan - Office

Faizan Hashmi Published October 09, 2022 | 06:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2022) Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Stanislav Zas is paying a working visit to Kazakhstan, the CSTO Secretariat said on Sunday.

"On October 9, the Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization, Stanislav Zas, is heading to Kazakhstan on a working visit.

Meetings with senior political and military leadership of the country are scheduled during the trip," the secretariat told journalists.

Earlier in the week, Kazakhstan hosted joint command-staff exercises of the Collective Rapid Reaction Force "Interaction-2022."

The CSTO, established in 1992, unites Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan. Russia currently holds the rotating chairmanship of the alliance.

