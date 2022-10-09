CSTO Secretary General Visiting Kazakhstan - Office

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2022) Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Stanislav Zas is paying a working visit to Kazakhstan, the CSTO Secretariat said on Sunday.

"On October 9, the Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization, Stanislav Zas, is heading to Kazakhstan on a working visit.

Meetings with senior political and military leadership of the country are scheduled during the trip," the secretariat told journalists.

Earlier in the week, Kazakhstan hosted joint command-staff exercises of the Collective Rapid Reaction Force "Interaction-2022."

The CSTO, established in 1992, unites Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan. Russia currently holds the rotating chairmanship of the alliance.