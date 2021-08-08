CSTO Secretary General Zas to Pay Visit to Armenia on August 9-10 - Yerevan

(@FahadShabbir)

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2021) Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Secretary General Stanislav Zas will pay a two-day visit to Armenia next week, the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Sunday.

"On August 9-10 the delegation headed by the CSTO Secretary-General Stanislav Zas will be in Armenia," the ministry said in a statement.

The agenda will include meetings with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and other senior officials, as well as a visit to the Office of the Security Council, the statement added.