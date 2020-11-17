UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CSTO Security Council Chiefs To Discuss Security Cooperation

Faizan Hashmi 19 seconds ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 06:20 AM

CSTO Security Council Chiefs to Discuss Security Cooperation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) The security council secretaries of the member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) will discuss cooperation on various issues related to CSTO security at a video meeting on Tuesday.

"There are plans to discuss the challenges and threats to the security of the CSTO member states, paying special attention to anti-drug interaction, military and defense industry cooperation, coordination of efforts to combat international terrorism, as well as countering the spread of terrorist and related extremist ideology," the Russian Security Council said.

The meeting will be chaired by Russia, which will be represented by its Security Council chief Nikolai Patrushev.

The Collective Security Treaty was signed on May 15, 1992 in Tashkent. The CSTO includes Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.

Related Topics

Terrorist Russia Armenia Tashkent Belarus Tajikistan Kazakhstan Kyrgyzstan May Industry

Recent Stories

UAE Pro League reviews with clubs international ex ..

6 hours ago

Spain's BBVA sells US unit, in tie-up talks with r ..

6 hours ago

US sanctions target Gertler opens up on DRC invest ..

6 hours ago

British diplomat in China earns hero status after ..

6 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, UN envoy review reviving Middl ..

6 hours ago

US sanctions target Gertler opens up on DRC invest ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.