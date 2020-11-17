CSTO Security Council Chiefs to Discuss Security Cooperation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) The security council secretaries of the member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) will discuss cooperation on various issues related to CSTO security at a video meeting on Tuesday.

"There are plans to discuss the challenges and threats to the security of the CSTO member states, paying special attention to anti-drug interaction, military and defense industry cooperation, coordination of efforts to combat international terrorism, as well as countering the spread of terrorist and related extremist ideology," the Russian Security Council said.

The meeting will be chaired by Russia, which will be represented by its Security Council chief Nikolai Patrushev.

The Collective Security Treaty was signed on May 15, 1992 in Tashkent. The CSTO includes Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.