UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CSTO Security Council Secretaries To Discuss Security Cooperation On Wednesday - Moscow

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 01:13 PM

CSTO Security Council Secretaries to Discuss Security Cooperation on Wednesday - Moscow

The security council secretaries of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) will hold a virtual meeting on Wednesday to discuss expanding various aspects of security cooperation, including counteracting new biological threats, the Russian Security Council said in a statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2020) The security council secretaries of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) will hold a virtual meeting on Wednesday to discuss expanding various aspects of security cooperation, including counteracting new biological threats, the Russian Security Council said in a statement.

The participants will also discuss emergencies response as well as mitigating their consequences, prospects for information security cooperation, visitation in Afghanistan and its impact on the security of the Central Asian countries. Moscow will be represented by Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev.

Patrushev said earlier that Russia was very concerned about the United States setting laboratories across the post-Soviet space that could be used to develop biological weapons. This calls for closer coordination between Moscow and its partners, including via signing bilateral biosecurity agreements, according to the security council secretary.

In 2020, the council's experts expressed wariness about the likely emergence of man-made viral infections and proposed to make changes in the country's strategic plans regarding the sources of biological security threats.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Moscow Russia United States 2020 Asia

Recent Stories

PM to visit Faisalabad today

19 seconds ago

World Philosophy Day to be marked on Thursday

3 minutes ago

World Toilet Day to be marked on Thursday

3 minutes ago

Moscow Hopes Baku's Refusal to Discuss Karabakh St ..

3 minutes ago

Israel strikes kill 10 Syrian, foreign fighters: m ..

3 minutes ago

Six Killed, 60,000 Forced to Evacuate as Hurricane ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.