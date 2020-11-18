CSTO Security Council Secretaries to Discuss Security Cooperation on Wednesday - Moscow

The security council secretaries of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) will hold a virtual meeting on Wednesday to discuss expanding various aspects of security cooperation, including counteracting new biological threats, the Russian Security Council said in a statement

The participants will also discuss emergencies response as well as mitigating their consequences, prospects for information security cooperation, visitation in Afghanistan and its impact on the security of the Central Asian countries. Moscow will be represented by Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev.

Patrushev said earlier that Russia was very concerned about the United States setting laboratories across the post-Soviet space that could be used to develop biological weapons. This calls for closer coordination between Moscow and its partners, including via signing bilateral biosecurity agreements, according to the security council secretary.

In 2020, the council's experts expressed wariness about the likely emergence of man-made viral infections and proposed to make changes in the country's strategic plans regarding the sources of biological security threats.