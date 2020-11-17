CSTO Security Councils Agree on New Measures Against Foreign Militants Intrusion

Secretaries of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) security councils agreed on Tuesday on new measures for preventing the intrusion of foreign militants to the territory of their nations, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) Secretaries of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) security councils agreed on Tuesday on new measures for preventing the intrusion of foreign militants to the territory of their nations, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said.

"We supported the expansion of cooperation on preventing foreign terrorists and militants entry to the territory of CSTO member states. With this purpose, we formulated additional measures aimed at boosting the efficiency of counterterror cooperation of relevant agencies," Patrushev said, commenting on Tuesday's talks, as quoted by the Russian Security Council.