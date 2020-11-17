UrduPoint.com
CSTO Security Councils Note Growing Risk Of Militants' Return To CSTO From Conflict Areas

Tue 17th November 2020

CSTO Security Councils Note Growing Risk of Militants' Return to CSTO From Conflict Areas

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) The secretaries of the security councils of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) member states pointed on Tuesday in a joint statement to the increasing risk of militants returning to CSTO member nations from the conflict areas in the middle East and Afghanistan.

"We point to the increasing dangers that people engaged in terrorist activities could return from conflict areas in the Middle East and Afghanistan to the countries of citizenship, including the CSTO member states, and also the dangers of their application of the obtained terrorism-related experiences. We are concerned over the trend to sponsor, train and provide equipment to such people for using them as mercenaries in armed conflicts," the statement, released by the Russian Security Council after the CSTO videoconference, read.

