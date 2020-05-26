CSTO Should Focus on Foreign Militants Identification, List of Terror Groups - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stressed on Tuesday that the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) should focus on counterterrorism cooperation, namely, on foreign militants identification and the composition of a list of organizations that are recognized as terrorist.

"Today we will discuss the situation in our region and in the world in general. The tense military and political situation in Afghanistan remains a key topic for discussion. In the context of anti-terrorism cooperation, the CSTO should continue to pay close attention to the identification of foreign terrorists, especially those from the Commonwealth of Independent States.

The creation of a reliable barrier would contribute to the completion of the work on the formation of a single list of organizations that CSTO countries recognize as terrorist," Lavrov said at the video conference of the CSTO foreign ministers.

The CSTO, established in 1992, unites Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan. Russia currently holds the rotating chairmanship of the alliance.