CSTO States See What Goals West Pursuing, Try to Create Protective Mechanisms - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2023) Members of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) see what goals the West is pursuing and they want to create additional mechanisms for interaction that will be protected from the outside pressure, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"We see that our friends (in the CSTO) understand and clearly see what goals the West is pursuing in our common space. They want to develop and create additional mechanisms that will ensure further development of our integration plans in such formats that will not be exposed to pressure from the West and will be protected from an illegal outside pressure," Lavrov said in an interview with Rossiya 24 and RIA Novosti.

The minister added that he had recently held meeting with lawmakers from CSTO countries.