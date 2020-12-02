CSTO States Will Continue to Equip Rapid Reaction Forces With Modern Weapons

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2020) Member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) intend to continue equipping the collective rapid reaction forces with modern weapons, the declaration of the CSTO Collective Security Council says.

"CSTO member states intend to continue equipping the CSTO Collective Rapid Reaction Forces with modern weapons, military and special equipment to ensure their high combat readiness in order to effectively counter new challenges and threats," the document says.