CSTO Successfully Provided Kazakhstan With Both Moral, Military Support- Secretary General

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2022) The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) provided protest-hit Kazakhstan not only with military aid but also moral assistance, CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas said on Thursday, adding that the bloc proved to be an efficient tool to maintain stability and security in the region.

On Thursday, the CSTO began withdrawal of its peacekeeping forces from Kazakhstan as the country's president announced that their goal had been achieved.

"For the Republic of Kazakhstan, it was fundamentally important (to receive) not only militarily but also, first and foremost, morally ... support (from) its CSTO allies, which was promptly provided. Within hours after the decision of the Collective Security Council to provide assistance, the first planes with contingents of the Collective Peacekeeping Forces had already departed for the Republic of Kazakhstan," Zas said on Thursday.

Every peacekeeping contingent contributed to the fulfillment of the mission, demonstrating skills honed over the years in joint CSTO trainings, according to Zas.

"The peacekeeping operation in the Republic of Kazakhstan was the first real application of the CSTO Collective Forces, where .

.. professionalism and concerted actions clearly demonstrated that our nations were ready in any circumstances, shoulder to shoulder, in a single combat formation, to protect the common security space. You have demonstrated that the CSTO defense potential was highly effective and really working," Zas addressed peacekeepers.

Protests began in the cities of Aktau and Zhanaozen in southwest Kazakhstan last week over a twofold hike in fuel prices. They quickly spread to the country's largest city and economic hub, Almaty, as well as other cities, and turned violent. Shops were looted, government offices attacked. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev dismissed the government on January 5 and requested help from the CSTO, which sent a peacekeeping mission to Kazakhstan.

On January 7, the Kazakh president said that the demands of peaceful protesters had been heard and vowed retribution for insurgents refusing to lay down arms. Tokayev reshuffled the cabinet and appointed a new prime minister on Tuesday.