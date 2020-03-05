CSTO Summit to Be Held in Moscow in December - Secretary General

The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) summit will be held in Russia's Moscow in December, CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas said on Thursday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2020) The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) summit will be held in Russia's Moscow in December, CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas said on Thursday.

"The [exact] date is being negotiated at the moment. Russia is chairing the CSTO this year, and therefore the summit of the heads of states will be held there.

In all likelihood, [the summit will be held] in Moscow, in December," Zas said, as quoted by the Belarusian Belta news agency.

Zas met with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Thursday to discuss CSTO's external policy and military cooperation among member states, among other issues.

The CSTO currently unites Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.