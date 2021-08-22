CSTO Summit to Discuss Joint Response to Threats in Light of Afghanistan Crisis - Kremlin

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2021) The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) leaders will meet on Monday to discuss a joint response to possible cross-border challenges and threats in light of the situation in Afghanistan, the Kremlin said on Sunday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will attend the online CSTO session, which will be chaired by Tajik President Emomali Rahmon on Monday.

"It is planned to discuss issues of ensuring the security of the Organization's member states in the context of the situation in Afghanistan, as well as an effective joint response to possible cross-border challenges and threats," the statement read.