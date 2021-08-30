UrduPoint.com

CSTO Supports Idea To Hold Consultations With SCO On Afghanistan - Lukashenko

Umer Jamshaid 12 minutes ago Mon 30th August 2021 | 02:48 PM

The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) member states have supported the idea of holding joint consultations on Afghanistan with the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) during a meeting in Dushanbe, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2021) The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) member states have supported the idea of holding joint consultations on Afghanistan with the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) during a meeting in Dushanbe, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Monday.

Earlier in August, Lukashenko proposed to hold a joint CSTO-SCO conference on Afghanistan.

"And everyone [CSTO leaders] agreed with my proposal to hold consultations on the CSTO-SCO line. Everything will be in Dushanbe [during the September 16-17 summit] - the leaders will be there. And it would be important for us to see what position the SCO will take," Lukashenko said during a meeting with the Tajik ambassador in Minsk, as quoted by the state-run Belta news agency.

