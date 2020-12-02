UrduPoint.com
CSTO To Boost Efforts In Ensuring Peace, Security - Declaration

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 06:50 PM

CSTO to Boost Efforts in Ensuring Peace, Security - Declaration

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2020) The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) will increase its participation in ensuring peace and security, consistently advocating the settlement of international and regional conflicts, primarily armed ones, exclusively by peaceful means, the declaration of the CSTO Collective Security Council says.

"The CSTO will increase its participation in global efforts to ensure peace and security, consistently advocating the settlement of international and regional conflicts, primarily armed, exclusively by peaceful, political and diplomatic means within the framework of internationally recognized negotiation formats, based on universally recognized principles and norms of international law without a selective approach," the document says.

CSTO countries will continue holding joint consultations in order to coordinate their foreign policy positions on international and regional security problems, it says.

