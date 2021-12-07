CSTO to Conduct Several Exercises in 2022, Including Rapid Force Drills in Kazakhstan

UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 07th December 2021 | 12:20 AM

The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) will conduct a number of exercises in 2022, including the Collective Rapid Reaction Force (CRRF) in Kazakhstan, CSTO Deputy Secretary General Valery Semerikov told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2021) The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) will conduct a number of exercises in 2022, including the Collective Rapid Reaction Force (CRRF) in Kazakhstan, CSTO Deputy Secretary General Valery Semerikov told Sputnik.

"Exercises, drills, operations are planned in 2022. In particular, we plan to conduct exercises with the CRRF ...

We plan to conduct these exercises on the territory of Kazakhstan," he said.

According to Semerikov, exercises are planned and will take place in Tajikistan at the same time.

"On the territory of Kyrgyzstan, we plan to conduct exercises with the collective peacekeeping forces 'Indestructible Brotherhood' and exercises with special forces units of the CRRF 'Kobalt.' In the event of a change in the military-political situation in the region, the plan may be adjusted," he said.

