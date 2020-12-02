UrduPoint.com
CSTO To Continue Cooperation With Other Countries, Int'l Organizations - Declaration

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 06:50 PM

CSTO to Continue Cooperation With Other Countries, Int'l Organizations - Declaration

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2020) The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) will continue to develop cooperation with other states and international organizations operating in the security sphere, the declaration of the CSTO Collective Security Council says.

"The CSTO will continue the course of developing cooperation with non-member states and international organizations operating in the security sphere, including within the framework of granting the status of an Observer to the CSTO and a Partner of the Organization in accordance with the CSTO Charter," the document says.

Member states will also continue to work to promote and raise awareness of the organization's activities, it says.

"In this regard, we note the CSTO Days held in Russia in October 2020," the declaration says.

