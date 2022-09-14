CSTO to Create Working Group for Permanent Monitoring of Situation in Responsibility Zone

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2022) The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) leaders have agreed to create a working group to permanently monitor the situation in the organization's zone of responsibility, the CSTO's secretariat said on Tuesday.

"A proposal was agreed to establish a working group from among the staff of the secretariat and the military personnel of the joint headquarters to constantly monitor the situation in the zone of responsibility of the Collective Security Treaty Organization," the CSTO said in a statement.