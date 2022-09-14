UrduPoint.com

CSTO To Create Working Group For Permanent Monitoring Of Situation In Responsibility Zone

Sumaira FH Published September 14, 2022 | 01:40 AM

CSTO to Create Working Group for Permanent Monitoring of Situation in Responsibility Zone

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2022) The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) leaders have agreed to create a working group to permanently monitor the situation in the organization's zone of responsibility, the CSTO's secretariat said on Tuesday.

"A proposal was agreed to establish a working group from among the staff of the secretariat and the military personnel of the joint headquarters to constantly monitor the situation in the zone of responsibility of the Collective Security Treaty Organization," the CSTO said in a statement.

Related Topics

From

Recent Stories

Two dead, 14 injured in Jordan building collapse

Two dead, 14 injured in Jordan building collapse

1 hour ago
 White House Confirms New Security Package for Ukra ..

White House Confirms New Security Package for Ukraine Will Be Announced in Comin ..

1 hour ago
 JI Karachi chief visits flood-affected areas

JI Karachi chief visits flood-affected areas

1 hour ago
 US 'Deeply Concerned' by Armenia-Azerbaijan Tensio ..

US 'Deeply Concerned' by Armenia-Azerbaijan Tensions, Actively Engaged With Both ..

1 hour ago
 Christians Could Become US Minority Group by 2070 ..

Christians Could Become US Minority Group by 2070 - Survey

1 hour ago
 US Mulls Sanctions on China Designed to Prevent Po ..

US Mulls Sanctions on China Designed to Prevent Potential Invasion of Taiwan - R ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.